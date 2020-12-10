Gas shortage

With the arrival of winter, the country deals with the problem of an acute shortage of gas in a majority of cities. In Rawalpindi and Islamabad, gas remains out for hours – a situation which badly and paralyses the lives of residents. To complete their household chores like cooking a meal, residents use gas cylinders. These cylinders, however, come with their own problems. They are not only expensive but also are a serious fire hazard.

There have been many incidents where gas cylinders exploded and resulted in fire. It is the responsibility of the authorities to provide the basic facilities to the people. We have been facing the problem of electricity and gas shortages for years now. The relevant authorities know about all these issues, but they have been unable to overcome these crises. The incumbent government needs to take serious steps to resolve this problem immediately.

Ayesha Asad

Islamabad