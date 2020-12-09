Verification of fake degrees: PU officials to face action under PEEDA Act

LAHORE: The Punjab University (PU) Syndicate Tuesday gave final approval to proceed against its officers and officials under the PEEDA Act, who are allegedly involved in the verification of fake degrees.

PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad presided over the 1740th meeting of the syndicate which was also attended by Lahore High Court Justice Ameer Bhatti and other members. The syndicate members said that no leniency should be shown to those who were involved in the verification of fake degrees. The syndicate decided to form a regular inquiry committee under the PEEDA Act, headed by Dean Faculty of Islamic Studies Prof Dr Hammad Lakhvi, to probe officers and officials. It authorised the vice chancellor to form two committees on a permanent basis for monitoring cases of degree verification.

The syndicate also gave approval to a proposal to initiate criminal cases in the matter. It also decided to provide an opportunity of personal hearing to 15 lawyers and decide the matter as per law. Among PU officers and officials allegedly involved in the verification of fake degrees include Deputy Controller Asma Khan, Assistant Controller Prashant Singh, Administrators Mohammad Ijaz and Bakhtawar. It is learnt that the inquiry committee formed under the PEEDA Act would probe entire staff of the Certificate Branch of the Examination Department. The syndicate also gave approval to new SoPs for the verification of degrees.