PM visits Sialkot today

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar will visit Sialkot Wednesday (today) on the invitation of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

In a statement on Tuesday, she said that PM Imran Khan would inaugurate the AirSial and other development projects besides meeting political and social activists and businesspeole. Dr Firdous said that Sialkot was one of the economic hubs of Pakistan’s economy and generated $2.5 billion foreign exchange annually.

"The PTI government gave confidence to the business community and due to effective polices of the government, the economy of Pakistan is heading towards the right direction. The government is working on different public welfare projects including health and education in Sialkot. The skill development programme is not only providing employment opportunities to people of Sialkot but also ensuring skilled labour to the local industry," she added.

She said that many projects had been started in Sialkot, especially to resolve longstanding problems of the water supply and sewerage. She said that former Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif had invested only in mega projects of Lahore and neglected small cities and rural areas. "The PTI government believes in equal and fair distribution of resources and composite development in the province," she added.