KP prepares plan for forests development in merged districts: Ishtiaq Urmar

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Forests, Environment Ishtiaq Urmar Tuesday said the provincial government has prepared a comprehensive plan for promotion of forestry in the newly merged districts.

Addressing a consultative meeting regarding development schemes in Mailur Adda and Bara of district Khyber, he said under the plant KP government would give priority to plantation of olive and other fruit trees while “Guzara” forests would also be introduced to extend maximum benefits to the people.

Urmar disclosed the provision of daily wage employment to 2.4 million educated youth and creation of 221 permanent employment vacancies in Forest Department under the plan.

He said PTI government was taking pragmatic steps for accelerated development in the merged districts, adding that as per the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, the provincial ministers were paying visits to merged districts to consult local people on development projects in their respective areas.

He pledged that each and every project included in Annual Development Programme would be implemented in letter and spirit. He deplored that in past the erstwhile tribal areas were intentionally kept neglected by past governments and their funds were misappropriated.

On this occasion, the local elites stressed the need for provision of facilities in health, education, drinking water and irrigation sectors and presented their proposals. They also assured full cooperation for protection of the existing forests and plantation drives.

Local MPA Shafiq Afridi, Deputy Commissioner Khyber Mahmood Aslam Wazir, Assistant Commissioner Nek Mohammad and local elders, and officials of various departments were also present on the occasion.