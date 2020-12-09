Boy crushed to death

MANSEHRA: A young boy died after he fell off a tractor-trolley in Dodial area here on Tuesday.

It was learnt that Mohammad Danial, 10, who was travelling in the tractor-trolley suddenly fell on the ground, and was crushed under its wheels that ran over him, leaving him dead on the spot.

Mohammad Arshad told reporters that he was driving the tractor-trolley loaded with bricks when his son suddenly fell on the ground and its wheels crushed him to death.