Looters of jewellery shop arrested

Islamabad: The Kohsar Police have arrested two persons allegedly involved in looting Rs4 million and 400 ‘tola’ gold from a jewellery shop in Super Market, the police spokesman said on Tuesday.

According to details, three persons looted Rs4 million and 400 tola gold at gunpoint from Honey Jewellers situated in Super Market, Sector F-6 on November 23, 2020. Following the incident, Kohsar Police registered the case on the complaint of Sheikh Muhammad Fareed.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed directed SP (City) Omer Khan to trace the culprits. He constituted special team under the supervision of ASP Ayesha Gul which included SHO Asjad Mehmud, Sub-Inspector Kamal Khan and others. This team succeeded to arrest two persons identified as Sadaqat Shah and Adeel involved in this robbery and recovered weapons as well as ammunition from them.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed to committing robbery along with their accomplices. It has been also revealed that the father of the accused Adeel is a security guard at Honey Jewellers Shop while the accused is also an employee at Taiba Jewellery shop in Super Market.