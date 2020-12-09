Deadline extended

KARACHI: The government has given investors an additional year to encash, replace and convert their prize bonds worth Rs40,000, extending the deadline to December 30, 2021.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), in a circular issued on Tuesday, said the Finance Division has extended the last date for encashment, replacement and conversion of Rs40,000 denomination national prize bonds (bearer) till December 31, 2021 vide their notification dated November 26, 2020. The original date for the encashment was December 31, 2020.