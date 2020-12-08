Supreme Court hears lawyer from his home through video-link

ISLAMABAD: After conducting proceedings of cases through the e-court system, the Supreme Court (SC) on Monday initiated listening to the counsel at the principal seat, Islamabad, from their homes.

A three-member SC bench, headed by Justice Mushir Alam, heard arguments of senior lawyer Khalid Anwar from his home in Karachi in a case regarding Shaheen Airport Services review petition.

On the SC directions, the Karachi Registry provided Khalid Anwar video-link facility at his home in Karachi from where the bench at the principal seat heard his arguments in the case. During the course of hearing, Justice Mushir Alam said that due to his illness, Khalid Anwar had been provided video-link facility at his home

Last year in May, former chief justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa, while heading a three-member bench, had formally initiated the proceedings of cases through the e-court system at the principal seat in Islamabad and Supreme Courtâ€™s Karachi registry.

The launching of e-court facility was aimed to provide an effective and efficient platform to discourage adjournments, encourage legal fraternity to plead their cases without any delay and at the same time provide convenience to the advocates to pursue their cases in other courts in the city where the branch registry was situated.