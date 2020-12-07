Sargodha’s Osama bags Quaid-i-Azam Golf crown

LAHORE: Osama Nadeem won the Quaid-i- Azam Golf Championship which concluded here at the Lahore Gymkhana course on Sunday.

The event was contested over three rounds.

On the first day Osama had a round of net 72 which was backed up by a commendable round of net 67 on the second day and in the final round on Sunday, he again played resolutely and without qualms came up with an admirable score of net 70.

Throughout the final round on Sunday, Osama remained on target, avoiding errors in shot making. Osama’s aggregate score for three round was 209, net seven under par.

Sixteen-year-old Abdullah Farooqi (Lahore Gymkhana) carded a splendid round of net 69 on Sunday, and was successful in acquiring the runner-up slot. Hussain Atta won the third net, his aggregate score being 218 net.

In the gross section the gross winner turned out to be Salman Jehangir of Gymkhana with three rounds scores of gross 74, 75 and 78 and an aggregate of 227 gross. Second position holder in gross is Mohsen Zafar (Gymkhana), aggregate score being 231.

Ahsan Khawaja (Gymkhana) came third in gross category with a score similar to that of Mohsen, but Mohsen was awarded second position as his last days score was better than that of Ahsan.

In the ladies category, 12-year-old Bushra Fatima was at her playing best. Her scores during the two rounds of competitive activity for ladies were amazing indeed: a net 63 in the first round and a net 62 in the second.

Another wonderful performance was put up by Alizeh Ali Shah. Her scores were net 68 and net 73. Third net was Iman Ali Shah.

Net winner in Invitational category was Saad Ullah Chaudhry, second net winner was Hassan Atta. Gross winner was Muneer Qureshi and second gross went to Mian Ahsan Saeed.

Ladies: Rimsha Ijaz, 1st gross; Parkha Ijaz, 2nd gross, Rimsha Ijaz; Abeeha Syed, 3rd gross.

Veterans: Dr Asad Chaudhry, 1st net; Sattar Khan, 2nd net; Fayyaz Bashir, 3rd net.

Mansoor Syed, 1st gross; Akhter Hayat, 2nd gross; Javed Khan, 3rd gross.

Seniors: Najam Hafeez, 1st net; Zia Hyder, 2nd net; Brig Nazeer, 3rd net.

Rustam Ali Chatta, 1st gross; Dr Zafar Nasrullah, 2nd gross; Raja Asif Mehdi, 3rd gross.