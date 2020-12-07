close
Mon Dec 07, 2020
Agencies
December 7, 2020

Nawaz chides worker for interrupting speech with tea

LONDON: A video of a visibly irked Nawaz Sharif was leaked on social media on Sunday, in which the former prime minister can be seen chiding a worker for setting down a cup of tea in front of him.

The clip begins with Nawaz taking a long slurp of the tea and swallowing it with satisfaction, before his expression turns to one of annoyance.

“You should have at least asked me,” Nawaz says, while facing someone off screen. “You knew I was making a speech. Why did you put this in front of me?” he asks sternly.

Nawaz then shakes his head in disappointment while taking off the microphone pinned to his clothing.

