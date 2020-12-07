500 PML-N activists, including 18 leaders, booked

LAHORE: The Shera Kot Police have registered a case against 500 workers including 18 leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), for holding a rally.

The PML-N had held a rally in Gulshan-e-Ravi on December 04. The case has been registered against Ayaz Sadiq, Javed Latif, Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Mehr Ishtiaq, Rana Mashhood, Ataullah Tarar and 500 others. Shahbaz Ghous and Malik Asif have also been named in the case. The PML-N leaders gathered at the 60-foot road in Shera Kot and provoked the people against the government on loudspeakers. According to the police, no arrest has been made so far.