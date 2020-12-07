PHC crackdown on quacks shutters 83 centres

LAHORE: In yet another crackdown on backstreet treatment fake treatment centres in 10 districts, the Punjab Healthcare Commission sealed 83 clinics run by quacks.

According to a press release issued here on Sunday, PHC closed down 12 each in Kasur and Lodharan the clinics run by quacks, 11 each in Rawalpindi and Muzaffargarh, 10 each in Okara and Attock, eight in Mianwali, six in Sahiwal, two in Sargodha and one in Lahore.

In Khangarh, an FIR was registered against quack Muzaffar and his two sons for illegally de-sealing their premises. According to a spokesperson for the PHC, the commission has so far sealed 29,754 quacks’ businesses.