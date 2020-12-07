Foster urges ‘examination’ into Irish ‘collusion’ in IRA murders

BELFAST: Northern Ireland’s First Minister has told the Taoiseach there must be a “fresh examination” into allegations of collusion between Irish state authorities and the IRA.

Arlene Foster urged Micheal Martin to “urgently assist” in “getting to the truth” about what she described as unanswered questions in the state’s role with Republican paramilitaries.

The DUP leader has asked for a meeting with Martin.

In a letter to the Taoiseach, seen by the PA news agency, Foster outlines a number of murders where there have been allegations of Irish state collusion. She referred to the Smithwick Inquiry which found that gardai leaked information to the IRA about two RUC officers.

Chief Supt Harry Breen and Supt Bob Buchanan were murdered in 1989 as they crossed the border following a meeting at a garda station in Dundalk.

Foster said that while the tribunal reported in December 2013, she claimed no further action has been taken. Foster said she was writing to the Taoiseach following a tweet sent by Sinn Fein TD Brian Stanley which appeared to glorify historical killings of British soldiers by the IRA.

She said she has received letters from “innocent victims” about the tweet and the publicity surrounding the British government’s decision not to hold an immediate inquiry into the murder of Pat Finucane. Referring to other IRA attacks, Foster wrote about the Kingsmill massacre in 1976, the murder of Ian Sproule in 1991, as well as the murders of Lord Justice Maurice Gibson Pc and his wife Lady Cecily in 1987.

Her letter also quotes comments made by Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney who said that there needs to be “real recognition (for victims) on the basis of truth”.

She also raised meetings that Coveney had with the families of the Kingsmill massacre and with Ian Sproule’s brother John, saying that “nothing happened” following these talks.