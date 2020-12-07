10 outlaws held

Islamabad : Islamabad Police arrested 10 outlaws and recovered a huge quantity of wine, stolen motorbike and weapons from them, the police spokesman said on Sunday.

He said renewed efforts are underway to curb bootlegging and drug peddling activities in the city following the directions of IGP Aamir Zulfiqar Khan. DIG (Operations) has conducted special meetings with heads of police stations and directed them to accelerate efforts against anti-social elements, the spokesman added.

SP (Saddar-Zone) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk constituted a team under the supervision of DSP Malik Abid Ikram including SHO Karachi Company Fazal-Khaliq, Sub- Inspector Afzal Khan and others. This team stoped a vehicle ARE-406 and recovered more than 400 wine bottles from it while the accused managed to flee after abandoning vehicle.

Case has been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile Abpara Police arrested an accused Mobeen and recovered 30 bore pistol from him. Margalla Police arrested two accused Khalid and Sohaib and recovered two 30 bore pistols from their possession. Homicide unit of Islamabad police arrested an accused Arshad for his involvement in murder case. Ramana Police arrested accused Nazeer Masih and recovered 10 litre wine from him. Nilore Police arrested accused Rizwan and recovered 30 bore pistol from him. Koral Police arrested two bike lifters Jahanzaib and Abdullah and recovered stolen motorbike from their possession.

Sihala Police arrested an accused Rehmat and recovered 8mm gun from him. Cases have been registered against them and further investigation is underway.

The DIG has appreciated the performance of personal and directed for further effective measures against those involved in bootlegging or anti-social activities.