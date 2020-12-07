Professor of paediatric neurosurgery post sanctioned

LAHORE:The Punjab government has sanctioned the post of professor of paediatric neurosurgery for setting up paediatric neurosurgery department in the Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences (PINS) while the facility of neuro angiography will also be provided there soon so that all diagnostic and treatment facilities could be available to the patients under one roof.

These views were expressed by Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, executive director, PINS, on Sunday while talking about the two-year performance of the Institute and future plans.

Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood said that in the light of the healthcare vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Punjab government has provided a budget of Rs 59 crore for providing free medicines and surgery equipment to the patients undergoing treatment at PINS.

In addition, a grant of Rs 39 crore has also been provided in the annual development programme for the provision of missing facilities. He disclosed that since the autonomous status of PINS, the number of 350 new posts in various fields has increased to 1,200. He said the neurosurgery medical technology used in the developed countries has also been introduced in Pakistan.

He said that 250 contract employees have been regularized. Similarly, to make the security of the institute foolproof, about 200 CCTV cameras have been installed. On completion of two years of PINS, Prof Khalid Mahmood also cut a cake and congratulated the employees.