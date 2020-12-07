The Covid-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc across the country and created humanitarian and economic crises. The second wave of the virus has been quite lethal, urging the government to take strict steps to contain the spread of the virus. The government has made it mandatory for everyone to wear masks as an effective strategy to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. The people shouldn’t be allowed to enter shopping malls or public transport if they aren’t wearing masks. Recently, I travelled in a metro bus in Islamabad and observed that most of the passengers were wearing masks, which was a good thing. However, there were some passengers who were travelling without masks. These people put the lives of other passengers at risk. At every metro bus station, the people’s body temperature is checked. It is surprising that the people are not barred from boarding the bus if they aren’t wearing masks. It is the responsibility of both the authorities and passengers to make sure that they are wearing masks and following other SOPs.

Also, there is one thing that I noticed. Surgical masks are being sold openly at every bus stop, outside banks and offices, near metro stations and in markets. Sellers carry masks in their hands and walk around the bazaars and bus stops. Many street vendors are also selling masks. Using these masks means that you’re increasing your chances of catching the virus. It, however, doesn’t mean that street vendors shouldn’t sell masks. It is a fact that many people earn daily income by selling masks. These people should sell the masks that are in safe packaging.

Meher Azeem Hakro

Islamabad