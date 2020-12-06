Two cops arrested

FAISALABAD: Two police officials were arrested when four dangerous dacoits fled from the custody of Millat Town Police Post on Saturday. Reportedly, the dacoits fled after breaking the window of their room adjacent to the office of the police post in-charge. Later, ASI Muhammad Nawaz and Muharrar Muhammad Naeem were arrested on the charge of negligence on the order of SHO Asif Nadeem. The dacoits fled from the police post were identified as Khalid Nawaz, Shahzad Iqbal, Muhammad Bilal and Kashif Ali.