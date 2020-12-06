Sindh Assembly pays homage to late PPP MPA

The Sindh Assembly on Friday paid homage to political services of its late member on treasury benches of the house, Jam Madad Ali, who passed away last month due to health complications caused by the coronavirus infection.

The House, as per the tradition of the provincial assembly, suspended the agenda of the sitting to mourn the death of the MPA.

A resolution was also passed on the occasion to pay homage to the late lawmaker of the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party from Sanghar. The resolution was tabled by Sindh Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla.

A majority of the legislators did not attend the sitting owing to the coronavirus emergency. Former Sindh chief minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah and the leader of the opposition belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Firdous Shamim Naqvi, attended the proceedings despite their advanced age.

Speaking on the occasion, Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh said the late Jam Madad Ali belonged to a very important political family of the province.

The education minister, Saeed Ghani, said that even Ali’s political opponents gave respect to him while Agriculture Minister Ismail Rahoo remarked that the late legislator always believed in carrying out public service.

Opposition legislator of the Grand Democratic Alliance Nusrat Seher Abbasi said the late MPA always respected his follow MPAs. She added that she had a long political association with the late legislator who was known for his hospitality.

The resolution unanimously passed on the occasion said that Ali had remained political vibrant throughout his tremendous political career and served the people of Sindh through his unflinching adherence to democracy, constitutionalism and political freedoms.

“His affiliation with the Pakistan Peoples Party proved to be an asset for the party and his sudden demise has created the vacuum which may not be filled,” said the resolution.