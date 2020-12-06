close
Sun Dec 06, 2020
December 6, 2020

Political gridlock

Newspost

 
December 6, 2020

This refers to the letter ‘Honest dialogue’ (Dec 3) by Guldar Khan Wazir. The people who are behind the political rallies against the sitting government are fully aware of the fact that the chances of the spread of Covid-19 are higher in rallies. The proposal of the writer could be relevant if the aim was to land in a win-win situation and not in a zero-sum situation.

However, they are only focused on grabbing power. They are not paying attention to the health of the people.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

USA

