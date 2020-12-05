Two more coronavirus patients die in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Two more coronavirus patients died in the city and some 23 people were tested positive for coronavirus during the last 24 hours.

Talking to reporters, Deputy District Officer Health Dr Asif Shehzad said after the death of two patients the COVID-19 death toll had reached 263.

He said 267 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector laboratories of Faisalabad during 24 hours, and 23 were tested positive for the virus.

He said total active COVID-19 cases in Faisalabad were 463, while 5,835 patients had so far recovered from the disease. He maintained 550 beds at Allied Hospital and 85 at DHQ Hospital were allocated for COVID-19 patients. Dr Asif said at present, 60 patients including 35 confirmed patients were under treatment at Allied Hospital while 26, including 10 confirmed patients, had been admitted to DHQ Hospital.