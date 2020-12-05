Refusing drops, polio team roughed up in Shujabad

MULTAN: Eight people attacked, pushed and dragged a polio team in Shujabad after refusing to administer polio drops to their children on Friday, police said.

Shujabad police registered a case No 1007/2020 against the eight accused including women. The complainant medical officer Fozia Bano lodged a complaint with Shujabad city police stating that she along with her team reached Moza Todurpor near Chah Budwala where accused Salim Mayo refused administering polio drops and called family members including Muhammad Ishaq Mayo, Muhammad Naeem Mayo and Amir Mayo including 3-4 women.