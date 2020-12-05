Form-B submission date extended

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: In the wake of the second wave of coronavirus, School Education Department (SED) Punjab has extended the deadline till January 31, 2021 for submission of the Form-B by students. Punjab School Education Minister Dr Murad Raas, in a social media message, asked the parents of the students to submit Form-B as soon as possible as in absence of the same the students would be unable to avail themselves of scholarships.