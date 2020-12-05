close
Sat Dec 05, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
December 5, 2020

Form-B submission date extended

National

OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
December 5, 2020

LAHORE: In the wake of the second wave of coronavirus, School Education Department (SED) Punjab has extended the deadline till January 31, 2021 for submission of the Form-B by students. Punjab School Education Minister Dr Murad Raas, in a social media message, asked the parents of the students to submit Form-B as soon as possible as in absence of the same the students would be unable to avail themselves of scholarships.

Latest News

More From Pakistan