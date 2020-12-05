Wind fans fire in California canyons

By Newsdesk

LOS ANGELES: Powerful gusts pushed flames from a wildfire through Southern California canyons, one of several blazes that burned homes and forced residents to flee amid elevated fire risk for most of the region that prompted utilities to cut off power to hundreds of thousands. The biggest blaze began as a house fire in Orange County’s Silverado Canyon, where gusts topped 70 mph. “When crews arrived it was a fully engulfed house and winds were extremely strong and they pushed flames into the vegetation,” said Colleen, a spokeswoman for Fire Authority.