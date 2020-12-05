Depts directed to issue cement plants NOCs within timeline

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Aslam Iqbal has said that the Punjab government provided one window facility to investors for investment and expedited the process of issuance of NOCs for setting up new cement plants in the province.

In a meeting with a delegation of a cement group led by Brig (r) Syed Kausar Hussain here Friday, he said that relevant departments should issue NOCs within the timeline. The cement company delegation discussed the issue faced by them on setting up the new cement plant in Mianwali and Khushab. The delegation head said that they applied for setting up new cement plants in Attock, Mianwali and Khushab and were awaiting NOC.

The minister said that five NOCs had been issued for setting up new cement plants in the province and five more NOCs would be issued soon. He said that setting up of new cement plant in the province would result in investment of billions of rupees. He welcomed new investment in cement sector in Attock, Khushab and Mianwali. Early issuance of NOC for implementation will be ensured, he added. Aslam Iqbal said that NOC winning companies would also be required to set up the plant within six months.