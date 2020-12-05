House burglar held

Islamabad: Lohi Bher Police has nabbed a ring leader of burglars’ gang involved in ransacking houses and recovered cash and gold ornaments worth Rs3.7 million from him, a police spokesman said.

According to details, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan ordered crackdown against criminals including those involved in theft. Following these orders, DIG (Operations) has directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city.

Following these directions, SP (Rural) Farooq Amjad Butter constituted special teams under supervision of DSP Rukhsar Medhi, Station House Officer (SHO) Sub-Inspector Police station Sub-Inspector Shahid Zaman, ASI Waris Ali and others. One of the team nabbed a house burglar identified as Ali Raza resident of District Khushab and recovered stolen cash, gold ornaments worth Rs3.7 million and pistol along with ammunition from him.