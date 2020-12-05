There is a dedicated group on a social media app where customers can review the products they received from different businesses. Many customers have complained about receiving substandard or wrong products. Even though customers’ complaints get resolved in a timely manner, there are some businesses that don’t offer a refund and ignore the complaints.

While customers give in and don’t pursue the matter, these businesses keep duping people and minting money. The authorities concerned need to take action on such businesses who take the money from a customer but doesn’t deliver the order or deliver the wrong order.

Saleha Rafiq

Faisalabad