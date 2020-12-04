Sindh reported highest number of corona cases

ISLAMABAD: The number of active coronavirus cases in Pakistan crossed the 50,000 mark on Wednesday, reaching yet another grim milestone, according to the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) tally reported by Geo News. The country reported 3,499 new infections in the past 24 hours, raising the total tally to 406,810 as active cases climbed to 51,654. The NCOC data shows the pandemic's pace in Pakistan has quickened as the tally crossed 400,000 on December 01 with at least 29,881 new cases reported in the last 10 days only. The highest number of coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours was reported in Sindh with 1,983 infections. Punjab came second with 727 new cases, Islamabad recorded 417, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 218, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 85, Balochistan 53 and Gilgit-Baltistan reported 16 cases.

With the virus claiming 39 lives, the country's death toll climbed to 8,205 -- 3,091 of which are recorded in Punjab, 2,968 in Sindh, KP has reported 1,378 deaths, AJK 173, Balochistan 169 and GB reported 97 deaths.

The NCOC data shows 346,951 people have recovered from the virus up until now - 1,586 during the past 24 hours.