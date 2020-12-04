Elahi, Siraj, Gillani, Dawar meet Shahbaz for condolence

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Thursday visited NA Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz to express condolence over the death of Begum Shamim Akhtar.

The PML-Q delegation headed by the PA speaker included MNA Moonis Elahi, Shafay Hussein whereas PML-N leaders including former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, MNA Hamza Shahbaz, Khwaja Saad Rafique and others were present. The delegation expressed grief over the death of Begum Shamim Akhtar and offered Fateha for her. This is noteworthy that nearly a decade ago, the Sharifs had also visited the Chaudhrys to express condolence over the death of the mother of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. Both Chaudhrys and Sharifs have a long political rivalry since 1999 when the PML-Q came into existence after the October 12, 1999 incident. At the time when the Sharifs were in exile, the Chaudhrys enjoyed a nearly decade long period in power under Pervez Musharraf.

Sabah adds: a delegation of the Jamaat-e-Islami led by its Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq also met Shahbaz Sharif at his Model Town residence and condoled the death of his mother. The other members of the delegation included Secretary General JI Ameerul Azim, Dr Farid Ahmed Piracha and JI Information Secretary Qaiser Sharif.

Pakistan Peoples Party leader and former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani along with his sons Abdul Qadir Gillani, Ali Musa Gillani, Ali Haider Gillani and Ali Qasim Gillani visited the residence of Shahbaz Sharif and offered Fateha for the departed soul.

Member of National Assembly Mohsin Javed Dawar along with a delegation met Shahbaz Sharif and offered condolences.