December 4, 2020

Child abuse

Newspost

 
That the number of child abuse cases is increasing at an alarming rate in our country is a serious issue. Our collective efforts, however, can help us put an end to child abuse.

It’s important for the people to speak out if they suspect that a child is suffering from abuse or neglect. We should not let our children suffer because of our silence.

Arooj Masood

Rawalpindi

