Dortmund’s Haaland out until January but Hummels hopeful

BERLIN: Borussia Dortmund expect striker Erling Braut Haaland to be sidelined with a leg injury until January, but defender Mats Hummels said his ankle issue is not as bad as first feared.

Haaland, 20, has claimed 17 goals in 13 games this season, including six in four Champions League games as the competition’s joint top-scorer.

However, Dortmund coach Lucien Favre has confirmed the Norway striker “won’t play again until January” with a torn leg muscle.

“That hurts us, but perhaps he has played a little too much recently,” Favre added.

Haaland missed Wednesday’s 1-1 draw at home to Lazio which put Dortmund through to the last 16 of the Champions League.

On Thursday, Haaland posted “great news! Spoke to my doctor and will be back soon” without giving details.

A win at Zenit St Petersburg on Tuesday will confirm Dortmund as Group F winners.

Hummels had to be helped off the pitch in clear distress after Lazio goal-scorer Ciro Immobile trod on his ankle late in Wednesday’s game.