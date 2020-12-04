CM Usman Buzdar asks Opp to shun anti-uplift politics

LAHORE:Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul met with Chief Minister Usman Buzdar here on Thursday and discussed various matters.

The chief minister stated that serious steps have been taken by the incumbent government to overcome environmental pollution and pointed out that Clean and Green Pakistan programme is a flagship initiative of the PTI. He emphasised that a clean atmosphere will be arranged for the coming generations and maintained that the political pollution promoted by the PDM will also be overcome. The chief minister said the opposition was responsible for political pollution but people will not be deceived by the corrupt elements. The negative narrative of the opposition has badly failed and the people have rejected the PDM in too, he added.

Zartaj Gul said CM Usman Buzdar has given a new identity to South Punjab by accelerating the pace of development. On the other hand, the Opposition is pursuing the personal agenda and the looters, that played havoc with the country, are now playing with the lives of the citizens, he said.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to PM Nadeem Afzal Chan met with Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and discussed matters of mutual interest. The CM said the elements trying to spread chaos and confusion are following the enemy’s agenda. The frustrated opposition cannot deceive the people and the role of the PDM is against national interest, he said. Pakistan is going through a sensitive phase of its history and it's time to promote unity instead of chaos. The CM advised the opposition to mend its way, adding that the PDM’s meetings have remained unsuccessful. Now, this cabal should shun its anti-development politics, he said. He said the development work done in Punjab, during the last two years, has no resembles in the past. I am personally monitoring development projects of the backward areas and no one will be allowed to interrupt the journey of the public service, the CM added.

He said the journey of public service will continue with hard work and commitment under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The CM asserted that the nefarious designs of the opposition, aiming at disrupting the development process, will not succeed. Demanding resignation from an elected prime minister is an illegal demand and the PDM should remember that Imran Khan will remain prime minister till 2023, he said. People of Pakistan will again choose the PTI in the 2023's elections and the conspirators will remain disappointed, he added. The CM stated that holding public meetings during coronavirus is a political mistake as it would put the lives of the people in danger.

Those who speak for the people should review their negative behaviour because no sensible person could think of the public meetings in the prevailing circumstances. The opposition is showing an attitude of duplexity, he said.

It demanded strict lockdown in the first wave of coronavirus but now holding public meetings when the second wave is becoming dangerous, , he added. Those who are putting the lives of the people in danger cannot be sincere to the people and this selfish cabal has no regard for the masses. The government will take every step to protect the lives of the people because human lives' protection is very important, he added. Usman Buzdar congratulated newly-elected office-bearers of education reporters association and extended good wishes to them.