Indian man paraded naked

AHMEDABAD, India: Five brothers have been arrested in India after a man was paraded naked in the streets allegedly in punishment for a social media post, police said on Wednesday.

Police said that the 38-year-old victim was kidnapped on Tuesday by the brothers, assaulted and made to walk for 45 minutes around the western town of Khambhaliya with no clothes on.

"An investigation revealed that the victim... used to do Facebook live videos on regular basis," police spokesman Hirendra Chaudhary said.

"On Sunday, in a Facebook Live video (the man) made serious allegations against the five brothers and claimed that they were involved in criminal activities," Chaudhary said.