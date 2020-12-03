This refers to the article ‘Education developments’ (Dec 2) by Dr Atta-ur-Rahman. It is heartening to know that world-class universities are being established in Pakistan in collaboration with foreign partners like Austria and China to offer programmes in fields of engineering sciences. One such university has already been set up in Haripur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

More such universities will be set up in Punjab. It is unfortunate that there is no plan to set up such an institution in Karachi, which is the industrial, commercial and financial hub of the country. The government should allocate sufficient funds for setting up an academic institution of European standards in Karachi.

Arif Majeed

Karachi