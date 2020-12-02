China’s spacecraft lands on moon

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BEIJING: An unmanned Chinese spacecraft landed on the moon Tuesday, state media reported, marking only the second time the country had successfully placed a probe on the lunar surface. The Chang’e-5 spacecraft "landed on the near side of the moon late Tuesday," the report said, citing the China National Space Administration