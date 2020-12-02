551th birth anniversary festivities of Baba Guru Nanak conclude

NANKANA SAHIB: The 551th birthday festival of Baba Guru Nanak was concluded at Gurdwara Janamasthan here on Monday night. The Sikh Yatrees performed their rituals Bhog and Ardas. Later, a beautiful firework was also held. The Yatrees as well as citizens also enjoyed it.

Meanwhile, the Indian Sikh Yatrees left for their country India through special buses via Motorway for Wahga Border on Tuesday.