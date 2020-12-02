Hamilton tests positive for Covid-19

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SAKHIR, Bahrain: World champion Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for coronavirus and will miss this weekend’s Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain, Formula One’s governing body FIA announced Tuesday.
“In accordance with Covid-19 protocols and public health authority guidelines in Bahrain he (Hamilton) is now isolating,” said an FIA statement. “The procedures set out by the FIA and Formula 1 will ensure no wider impact on this weekend’s event.” Hamilton, who on Sunday won the Bahrain Grand Prix, the first of back-to-back races in the Gulf state, has already secured a record-equalling seventh world championship this season.
“He woke up on Monday morning with mild symptoms and was informed at the same time that a contact prior to arrival in Bahrain had subsequently tested positive,” a statement from Hamilton’s Mercedes team said.