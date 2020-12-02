close
Wed Dec 02, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
December 2, 2020

Hamilton tests positive for Covid-19

Sports

AFP
December 2, 2020

SAKHIR, Bahrain: World champion Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for coronavirus and will miss this weekend’s Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain, Formula One’s governing body FIA announced Tuesday.

“In accordance with Covid-19 protocols and public health authority guidelines in Bahrain he (Hamilton) is now isolating,” said an FIA statement. “The procedures set out by the FIA and Formula 1 will ensure no wider impact on this weekend’s event.” Hamilton, who on Sunday won the Bahrain Grand Prix, the first of back-to-back races in the Gulf state, has already secured a record-equalling seventh world championship this season.

“He woke up on Monday morning with mild symptoms and was informed at the same time that a contact prior to arrival in Bahrain had subsequently tested positive,” a statement from Hamilton’s Mercedes team said.

Latest News

More From Sports