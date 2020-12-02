North Waziristan district registers spike in COVID-19 cases

PESHAWAR: Record spike in corona cases has been registered in North Waziristan district during the second wave of infection in the country, says Dr. Zainul Abadeen, Provincial Focal Person for COVID-19.

Talking to newsman on Tuesday, Dr. Zainul Abadeen said about 94 cases of corona infection has been reported in the district. Among the infected persons, majority are students, he added.

During the last twenty four hours a total of 10 cases were reported in North Waziristan, he continued.

All the infected persons are quarantined at their homes while ten patients have recovered from the illness. Focal person also requested the dwellers of North Waziristan to follow SOPs chalked out by Health Department for protection of people from deadly virus.