VC for promoting issues based research work at MPhil, PhD level

PESHAWAR: Gomal University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iftikhar Ahmed Tuesday emphasized upon teachers and scholars to promote and conduct issues based research work keeping in view the needs of the province as well as the country.

Addressing a high level meeting of the varsity, he said that the province and country was facing multiple challenges and teaching faculty should engage MPhil and PhD scholars in more research work so that the findings of their studies could help the decision makers in policy making.

Referring to coronavirus pandemic, he noted that second wave of Covid-19 was more dangerous therefore the university has switched over to online classes, adding that in order to save the precious time of students the varsity would hold examinations of all departments at same time and students would get degrees at time.

On the occasion, he expressed resolve to make Gomal university best educational institution of the country and stressed the need for highlighting the achievements of the institution at every platform.

The VC warned not to tolerate any unwanted and external interference in the affairs of the university and said that all the internal problems and issues would be discussed, resolved and taken up at appropriate platforms.

The meeting was attended by Deans, Registrar, Directors and head of the departments who briefed the VC about the online classes and the current educational semester.