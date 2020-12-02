Work on Lawrencepur-Tarbela road begins

GHAZI: The local residents rejoiced when the construction work on the Lawrencepur-Tarbela road on Tuesday.

National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPak) resident engineer Muhammad Kanwar Majeed, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Highway Authority (KPHA) Senior Engineer Muhammad Imran, Federal Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Umar Ayub Khan’s focal person Javed Iqbal Khan and others were present on the occasion.

The minister’s focal person Javed Iqbal said this project would be completed at a cost of Rs1.80 billion in one and a half years.

He said a 26-kilometre long road upon completion would facilitate people in a long stretch of area between Lawrencepur and Tarbela Dam.

He added that this road was earlier constructed by former federal minister Gohar Ayub Khan in 1998 and now his son Umar Ayub Khan approved the project to facilitate the people of the area.