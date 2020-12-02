Sindh defend U19 cricket title

RAWALPINDI: Sindh defended their National Under-19 Cricket Tournament title with a comprehensive 194-run victory in the final against Northern here at the KRL Stadium Tuesday.

Sindh owned the win to left-arm spinner Aaliyan Mehmood who took 6-58 to bowl out Northern for 269 in the second innings.

Sindh, who also defeated Northern in the National Under-19 One-Day Tournament final by 53 runs, thus achieved double title at Under-19 level.

Resuming their innings on 369-8, Sindh were bowled out for 379 in 101.1 overs. Chasing 464 to win from 78 overs, Northern lost three wickets for 44. Muhammad Shoaib Khan and centurion Abdul Faseeh got together and knitted a 165-runs partnership for the fourth wicket. Shoaib scored 86 off 119 balls, hitting eight boundaries. Faseeh top-scored with a 143-ball 105.

After departure of the both batsmen, Northern continued to lose wickets at regular intervals and were bowled out for 269 in 69 overs. For Sindh, Aaliyan took 6-58 while Abdul Jaleel grabbed 2-67.

Scores in brief: Sindh 461-6 in 83 overs (Saim Ayub 108, Ghazi Ghouri 100 not out, Kashif Ali 66, Adeel Meo 64, Rizwan Mehmood 44, Mubashir Nawaz 41; Zaman Khan 3-109, Mehran Mumtaz 2-114) and 379 all out in 101.1 overs (Saim Ayub 134, Mubashir Nawaz 74, Kashif Ali 71, Adeel Meo 33; Mehran Mumtaz 4-98, Mubasir Khan 4-130, Adil Naz 2-38).

Northern 377-5 in 83 overs (Muhammad Shoaib Khan 109 not out, Hassan Abid Kiyani 91, Kamran Riaz 73, Abdul Faseeh 64; Adeel Meo 3-97, Abdul Jabeel 2-86) and 269 all out in 69 overs (Abdul Faseeh 105, Mohammad Shoaib Khan 86, Hassan Abid Kiyani 20; Aaliyan Mehmood 6-58, Abdul Jaleel 2-67). Player of the match; Saim Ayub (Sindh); Players of the tournament: Adeel Meo (Sindh) and Mubasir Khan (Northern), and Arham Nawab (Central Punjab); Best wicketkeeper: Abdullah Butt (Southern Punjab).