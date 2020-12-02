close
Wed Dec 02, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
December 2, 2020

45 corona patients die

Lahore

LAHORE : Around 45 COVID-19 patients died and 543 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department on Tuesday. The death toll reached 3,036 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 119,578 in the province.

