45 corona patients die

LAHORE : Around 45 COVID-19 patients died and 543 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department on Tuesday. The death toll reached 3,036 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 119,578 in the province.