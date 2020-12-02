Gold rates rise Rs350/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market rose Rs350/tola to Rs109,200/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association on Tuesday.

Similarly, 10 grams gold price raised Rs300 to Rs93,621, it added. In the international market, gold rates increased $29 to $1,801/ounce.

Jewellers said prices in the local market remained Rs2,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market. Meanwhile, silver rates increased Rs20 to Rs1,200/tola. Price of 10 grams silver also rose Rs17.15 to Rs1,028.80, it added.