Tue Dec 01, 2020
December 1, 2020

Shahera Shahid posted as additional secretary

National

 
December 1, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Shahera Shahid, a BS-21 officer of Information Group presently posted as Director General/ Principal Information

Officer, is transferred and posted as additional secretary, Information and Broadcasting Division, with immediate effect. According to a notification of Establishment Division here on Monday, the officer is also assigned the additional charge of the post of DG/ PIO PID Islamabad with immediate effect and until further orders. —APP

