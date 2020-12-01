Polio-free Punjab governmentâ€™s mission: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has appealed to the parents on five-day anti-polio campaign to get their children vaccinated against polio.

Usman Buzdar said polio is a fatal disease and protection of children is an obligation and responsibility. The CM said he will personally monitor anti-polio campaign and directions have been issued to the officers concerned to run this campaign effectively. Security for polio workers will also be ensured, he added.

This disease would be eradicated with joint efforts. It is our national issue and we will have to put joint efforts to cope with this menace. Making Punjab polio-free province is our mission, he said. Usman Buzdar said effective measures have been taken for the success of the anti-polio campaign and maintained that instructions have been issued for effective monitoring of anti-polio teams. No negligence will be tolerated with regard to the drive, he warned and vowed to win the battle against polio at every cost.