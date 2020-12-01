‘PFA to collect food samples on payment’

LAHORE : Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has decided to collect food samples from open markets on payment.

This was announced by PFA DG here on Monday. He said this was a major change in PFA’s sampling procedure. He said the decision was taken on the direction of the CM.

The DG said the PFA will not take samples of food items for free from anywhere in the province. He said PFA teams will buy all the samples by paying the price.

He said, according to the annual sampling schedule, all the food items in the market were sampled 3 to 4 times a year. Earlier, industry owners voluntarily provided free testing samples.

Purchase of samples from the market will further improve the test results, the DG said, adding PFA will not want to cause loss to the shopkeepers in case of getting a large number of free samples every year.

He said Punjab Food Authority will provide a complete guidance to food business operators to provide safe and quality food.

Livestock officers training ends: The month-long promotional link training on Financial and Administrative Management for livestock officers concluded at University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Veterinary Academy on Monday.

Around 30 officers participated in the training. Punjab Livestock & Dairy Development (L&DD) Department Secretary Capt (r) Saqib Zafar presided over the concluding session of training and distributed shields among the participants. UVAS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmed and others also attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Saqib Zafar advised the participants to apply knowledge and experience learnt from this training in the field. Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad advised participants to use their knowledge and skills and create an impact on their professional work while dealing with financial and administrative matters.

The objective of the training was to impart advance competencies of administrative, financial communication and leadership skills to the livestock officers.