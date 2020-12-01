Residents decry low gas pressure outages in Askari 2 colony

PESHAWAR: Major (R) Salahuddin President of Residents Executive Committee (REC) Askarai 2,Peshawar cantt, has expressed concern over low gas pressure and outages in Askari 2, demanding the authorities concerned to take concrete measures for ensuring smooth supply to the colony.

REC President Maj Salahuddin in press release issued here on Monday said that residents of the colony were facing great hardships due to the low pressure of gas which, he added, had turned into a worst loadshedding form, making it impossible even to prepare breakfast or meal.

Major Salahuddin said that Peshawar Sui Gas authorities had adequate time in summer to take preemptive measures and remove line faults for avoiding gas load shedding and low pressure in the colony in winter. Cantonment Board should also take notice of this excessive gas loadshedding in its area.

He took exception to the utility for failing to overcome theft issues and as a result people were facing such hardships, he observed.

He said Askari colony 2 comprising 270 flats on Qayyum Stadium-Bara Road and its residents would be constrained to come out on roads if the issue was not resolved at the earliest.

He said that government should probe into alleged clandestine sale of gas to gas pumps which, he added, resulted into gas black out in Askari 2. Maj Salahuddin urged both the provincial and federal governments to take all possible measures to mitigate the miseries of the residents by ensuring smooth gas supply at the earliest.