Opening of first ever Islamic institute for transgender community hailed

ISLAMABAD: The transgender community on Sunday hailed the step of opening the first ever Islamic institute for transgender community in federal capital.

Rani Khan, a transgender, said that she migrated from Chiniot city for the mission to spread religious education and to avoid from singing and dancing at weddings and births.

She said that currently more than 11 transgenders were getting education at the privately-funded madrassa in the federal capital. She said that around 2,600 transgenders were living in twin cities and there was ‘No age limit’ to get admission in the madrassa. She said the transgenders, after getting education from here, would be able to join different professions.

Rani said that she wanted to educate the transgender community and generating the revenue by herself for running the institution. She said no school was available exclusively for transgender people in the country.