Professional standards of SSU commandos appreciated

A delegation of civil servants has lauded the professional standards maintained by Special Security Unit (SSU) commandos.

During a visit on Saturday, the delegation led by Additional Commissioner Karachi II Dr Waqas Roshan appreciated the professional standards of the SSU and the measures being adopted to improve the capabilities of commandos to fight terrorism and ensure foolproof security.

The team comprised Director General Parks Karachi Taha Saleem, Assistant Commissioner Baldia Abdul Hanan Bhutto, Assistant Commissioner Orangi Syed Jahangir Ali, Assistant Commissioner Shah Faisal Noor Leghari, Assistant Commissioner HQ Karachi Syeda Jasiah Fatima, Assistant Commissioner Murad Memon Farooq Soomro, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Kanwal Bhutto, PS to Commissioner Karachi Ahmer Pasha and Deputy Secretary Akram Bhutto.

The spokesman for the SSU said the SSU commandant briefed the delegates about the functioning of various sections of the SSU and the measures adopted to set up the countryâ€™s first Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team.

He also briefed them about advance professional training being provided to the commandos and issuance of an ISO certificate by the United Kingdom Accreditation System (UKAS) on maintaining international standards in the field of performing counterterrorism operations and provision of foolproof security services to vital installations, national and foreign dignitaries.

DIG Security and Emergency Services Division Maqsood Ahmed met with the delegation and said they were focusing on giving maximum attention to providing all possible professional training to the commandos from various specialised training units of the Pakistan Army, the navy and the air force to meet the modern challenges, particularly in counterterrorism and security aspects.

The DIG security also briefed the delegation about the improved operational capabilities of Madadgar-15 highlighting the response time which, he said, had dropped from 30 minutes to 7-8 minutes.

Later, he presented honorary a shield to Additional Commissioner Karachi Dr Waqas Roshan and souvenirs to the participants.