AKU-EB, KP join hands to address learning crisis

The Aga Khan University Examination Board (AKU-EB) and Knowledge Platform (KP), a leading education technology company in Pakistan, have developed a strategic alliance to find new ways to address the learning crisis and bring about a set of solutions previously considered difficult or impossible to implement.

The innovative online platform will provide a robust holistic digital teaching, learning, and assessment opportunities to the AKU-EB affiliated schools in the country. The platform offers high quality digital learning systems that prepare students of grades 6 to 12 to continue their learning online with the flexibility of time, place and pace of learning. Moreover, students will have access to high quality assessment content enabling them to prepare for AKU-EBâ€™s high-stakes examinations.

Student learning will be independent of the varied teaching quality across affiliated schools and private tuitions, which is an additional cost for parents. The KP is already working with over 280,000 students and more than 800 schools across Pakistan.

Mahboob Mahmood, the founder of KP, said they were honoured and delighted to craft an alliance with the AKU-EB. The varsityâ€™s premier examination preparation content in combination with our grade 1 to grade 10 content library of videos, games and assessments would provide a high quality and extensive education programme for national curriculum students. The KP was keen to collaborate with the AKU-EB and their affiliated schools in their march towards 21st century education.

Director AKU-EB Dr Shehzad Jeeva said partnering with the KP to provide an excellent solution to our schools would help to achieve our objectives of being school-centered. Covid-19 crisis had further compelled the need for an online solution and the urgency for implementation to support affiliated schools and students for the forthcoming academic year.