Harry Styles’ mum appears to show support for Zoë Kravitz amid romance rumours

Harry Styles’ mother may have quietly signalled approval of his reported relationship with Zoë Kravitz.

Fans recently noticed that Anne Twist liked an Instagram post from British Vogue featuring Kravitz attending an event during Paris Fashion Week. The carousel included several front-row guests at the Saint Laurent autumn/winter 2026 show, including Michelle Pfeiffer and Rosé.

Kravitz, 37, appeared in the first video in the post, posing for photographers on the red carpet. The actress later shared clips from the evening on her own social media.

Styles and Kravitz have been linked since last summer, when fans circulated footage showing the pair walking arm in arm during a daytime outing in Rome.

The following day, the two were reportedly spotted packing on PDA at Rita’s in London after a promotional event for Kravitz’s film Caught Stealing. Sources later said the pair had been spending time together while Kravitz was promoting the project.

Insiders have suggested the couple is serious about the relationship despite demanding schedules. Kravitz is also expected to join Styles during parts of his upcoming Together, Together global residency tour beginning in May.

Her father, Lenny Kravitz, has reportedly already met the singer and is said to have found him polite and down-to-earth.

Kravitz was previously engaged to Channing Tatum and was married to Karl Glusman from 2019 until 2021. Styles was most recently linked to actress Taylor Russell.